close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Fuel prices have started going down: Dharmendra Pradhan

He cited the hurricanes in the United States IMRA and Harvey as a reason for the instability in the petroleum market and the hike in fuel prices.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 12:38
Fuel prices have started going down: Dharmendra Pradhan

Ahmedabad: Following the hike in petrol prices and the various protests staged all over the country against it, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday, said that the prices of the fuel have already started going down.

Speaking to the media, Pradhan said, "The prices have started decreasing. The prices have even gone down in the past two days."

He cited the hurricanes in the United States IMRA and Harvey as a reason for the instability in the petroleum market and the hike in fuel prices.

Pradhan also backed the possible implementation of GST on petroleum products, saying that it would ensure the interests of the people.

"We have appealed to the GST council to implement GST on petroleum products, which would ensure interests of the people. The interests of the state and central government will also be secured," he said.

He also stressed on the need for the state to have a balanced model, so that taxes can be procured without the people being affected by it.

 

TAGS

petrol pricesDharmendra PradhanFuel PricesGST CouncilIndia fuel pricesIndia fuel price hike

From Zee News

Economy

Globalisation is here to stay, we proved sceptics wrong: Ma...

Petrol, diesel price on 23rd September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 23rd September 2017: Check out the...

Feel like part of 007 movie: Karti on CBI&#039;s bank a/cs closure allegations
Companies

Feel like part of 007 movie: Karti on CBI's bank a/cs...

Bajaj Finserv reduces personal loan interest rate to 11.99%
Personal Finance

Bajaj Finserv reduces personal loan interest rate to 11.99%

Economy

No GST on packaged foods if brand rights foregone

Economy

No GST on packaged foods if brand rights foregone

INX media case: Chidambaram challenges CBI over allegations against son
Companies

INX media case: Chidambaram challenges CBI over allegations...

Economy

RBI eases foreign investment rules for corporate debt

Companies

'Vadodara included in list of railway stations to be r...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video