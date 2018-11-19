Fuel prices maintain downward momentum, petrol in Delhi at Rs 76.52 per litre

New Delhi: Decline in fuel prices continued on Monday in New Delhi and Mumbai owing to a reduction in the rates of crude oil.

Petrol was priced at Rs 76.52 per litre in Delhi - down from Rs 76.71 from a day earlier. Diesel here was at Rs 71.39, a cut of 17 paise from Sunday. Similarly, prices were cut for both fuels in the financial capital of the country as well. Petrol in Mumbai was at Rs 82.04 per litre while diesel was at Rs 74.79.

The rates of fuel across India are witnessing a continuous decline due to a fall in the prices of crude oil.

The United States recently softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and gave its nod to eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily.

The list of countries includes India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan.

(With Agency Inputs)