close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Fuel prices may come down by Diwali: Dharmendra Pradhan

The comments come amid criticism by opposition parties of a sharp rise in oil prices after the daily rate revision mechanism was introduced by the government recently.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 10:53
Fuel prices may come down by Diwali: Dharmendra Pradhan

Amritsar: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that fuel prices may come down by Diwali, which is next month.

The comments come amid criticism by opposition parties of a sharp rise in oil prices after the daily rate revision mechanism was introduced by the government recently.

"Fuel prices may come down by Diwali festival," said the minister who was on a brief visit here.

Pradhan, who has been elevated as Cabinet minister this month and given additional charge of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said prices of refinery oil went up because production of oil dropped by 13 per cent in the US due to floods.

On being asked about margin of the oil companies, he said they are being run by the government.

"And everything is crystal clear," he said, ruling out "higher margins" for the companies.

When asked about bringing oil under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Pradhan said that he hoped that it might be brought under the GST. "It will extend enormous benefit to customers."

 

TAGS

Dharmendra PradhanFuel Pricespetrol price Diwalifuel daily rate revisionPetrol price hike

From Zee News

US resumes premium processing of H-1B visas
International Business

US resumes premium processing of H-1B visas

Indian-born Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as Senior Director
Companies

Indian-born Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as Senior Directo...

Nifty hits fresh high of 10,178, Sensex up 100 points
Markets

Nifty hits fresh high of 10,178, Sensex up 100 points

Hasmukh Adhia-led panel to meet on exporters&#039; issues post GST today
Economy

Hasmukh Adhia-led panel to meet on exporters' issues p...

Petrol, diesel price on 19th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 19th September 2017: Check out the...

Post note ban, GST, government considers financial stimulus to economy
Economy

Post note ban, GST, government considers financial stimulus...

Cos need to furnish new staff details online to EPFO from October
Companies

Cos need to furnish new staff details online to EPFO from O...

Companies

Reliance Group firm partners with IBM for IoT solutions

SC allows homebuyers to intervene in Jaypee insolvency matter
Real Estate

SC allows homebuyers to intervene in Jaypee insolvency matt...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video