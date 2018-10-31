हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel prices remain constant after cut for 13 days straight

However, the diesel price in the national capital was Rs 73.78 per litre, a cut of 7 paise.

The fuel prices on Wednesday witnessed no cut, after a dip in the prices for straight 13 days. The price of petrol in the national capital remained at Rs 79.55 per litre and that in Mumbai was Rs 85.04 per litre, the same as that on Tuesday.

However, the diesel price in the national capital was Rs 73.78 per litre, a cut of 7 paise. The diesel price in Mumbai was constant at Rs 77.32 per litre.

In Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 82.65 per litre while diesel was being sold for Rs 78 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices stood at  Rs 81.43 per litre and Rs 75.63 per litre respectively.

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter`s pocket. However, the Centre earlier this month announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre.

The oil prices internationally climbed for the first time in three days on Wednesday, but rising supply and fears over the outlook for demand amid the US-China trade war kept pressure on the market. Brent crude futures had gained 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $76.27 a barrel by 0110 GMT. They fell 1.8 percent on Tuesday, at one point touching their lowest since August 24 at $75.09 a barrel.

