Fuel prices remain constant after cut for several days

The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant on Wednesday, after several days of price cut.

The price of petrol in the national capital was constant at Rs 68.65 per litre and that in Mumbai was Rs 74.30 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data.

The diesel price in Delhi remained at Rs 62.66 per litre and its price in Mumbai was Rs 65.56 per litre.

The price of petrol in Kolkata also remained the same as Tuesday, Rs 70.78 per litre and its price in the southern metropolitan city of Chennai was at Rs 71.22 per litre.

Diesel in Kolkata was Rs 64.42 per litre and its price in Chennai was Rs 66.14 per litre.

The decline in prices for the last couple of weeks comes following the recent decline in crude oil prices. The trend, however, may change in the months ahead as the production-cut decision by OPEC and non-OPEC countries takes effect from Tuesday.

Diesel prices also recorded the sixth consecutive decline on Tuesday.