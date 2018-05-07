Fuel prices remain unchanged for 14th straight day: Monthly price round up

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for fourteenth day in a row on Monday. This is despite the benchmark international rate for petrol going up from USD 78.84 per barrel, which was used for raising the price to Rs 74.63 a litre on April 24, to USD 80.56 now, according to sources privy to fuel pricing methodology.

Daily price notification issued by oil firms showed static petrol and diesel price since April 24.

As per today's pricing petrol price in Delhi is Rs 74.63, Kolkata Rs 77.32, Mumbai Rs 82.48 and Chennai Rs 77.43 while diesel price in Delhi is Rs 65.93, Kolkata Rs 68.63, Mumbai Rs 70.20 and Chennai Rs 69.56, as per Indian Oil Corporation.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Here is the round up of petrol and diesel prices in four metro cities in the month of April.

Prices of Non-branded petrol

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai May 07, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 May 06, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 May 05, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 May 04, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 May 03, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 May 02, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 May 01, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 April 30, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 April 29, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 April 28, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 April 27, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 April 26, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 April 25, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 April 24, 2018 74.63 77.32 82.48 77.43 April 23, 2018 74.50 77.20 82.35 77.29 April 22, 2018 74.40 77.10 82.25 77.19 April 21, 2018 74.21 76.91 82.06 76.99 April 20, 2018 74.08 76.78 81.93 76.85 April 19, 2018 74.07 76.77 81.92 76.84 April 18, 2018 74.02 76.73 81.87 76.79 April 17, 2018 74.02 76.73 81.87 76.79 April 16, 2018 74.02 76.73 81.87 76.79 April 15, 2018 73.98 76.69 81.83 76.75 April 14, 2018 73.93 76.64 81.79 76.69 April 13, 2018 73.91 76.62 81.77 76.67 April 12, 2018 73.94 76.65 81.80 76.71 April 11, 2018 73.98 76.69 81.83 76.75 April 10, 2018 73.98 76.69 81.83 76.75 April 09, 2018 73.99 76.70 81.84 76.76 April 08, 2018 74.03 76.73 81.88 76.80 April 07, 2018 74.00 76.71 81.85 76.77 April 06, 2018 73.98 76.69 81.83 76.75 April 05, 2018 73.98 76.69 81.83 76.75 April 04, 2018 73.95 76.66 81.80 76.72 April 03, 2018 73.95 76.66 81.80 76.72 April 02, 2018 73.83 76.54 81.69 76.59 April 01, 2018 73.73 76.44 81.59 76.48

Prices of non-branded diesel