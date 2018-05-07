Fuel prices remain unchanged for 14th straight day: Monthly price round up

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for fourteenth day in a row on Monday. This is despite the benchmark international rate for petrol going up from USD 78.84 per barrel, which was used for raising the price to Rs 74.63 a litre on April 24, to USD 80.56 now, according to sources privy to fuel pricing methodology.
Daily price notification issued by oil firms showed static petrol and diesel price since April 24.
As per today's pricing petrol price in Delhi is Rs 74.63, Kolkata Rs 77.32, Mumbai Rs 82.48 and Chennai Rs 77.43 while diesel price in Delhi is Rs 65.93, Kolkata Rs 68.63, Mumbai Rs 70.20 and Chennai Rs 69.56, as per Indian Oil Corporation.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Here is the round up of petrol and diesel prices in four metro cities in the month of April.
Prices of Non-branded petrol
|Month
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|May 07, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|May 06, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|May 05, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|May 04, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|May 03, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|May 02, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|May 01, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|April 30, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|April 29, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|April 28, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|April 27, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|April 26, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|April 25, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|April 24, 2018
|74.63
|77.32
|82.48
|77.43
|April 23, 2018
|74.50
|77.20
|82.35
|77.29
|April 22, 2018
|74.40
|77.10
|82.25
|77.19
|April 21, 2018
|74.21
|76.91
|82.06
|76.99
|April 20, 2018
|74.08
|76.78
|81.93
|76.85
|April 19, 2018
|74.07
|76.77
|81.92
|76.84
|April 18, 2018
|74.02
|76.73
|81.87
|76.79
|April 17, 2018
|74.02
|76.73
|81.87
|76.79
|April 16, 2018
|74.02
|76.73
|81.87
|76.79
|April 15, 2018
|73.98
|76.69
|81.83
|76.75
|April 14, 2018
|73.93
|76.64
|81.79
|76.69
|April 13, 2018
|73.91
|76.62
|81.77
|76.67
|April 12, 2018
|73.94
|76.65
|81.80
|76.71
|April 11, 2018
|73.98
|76.69
|81.83
|76.75
|April 10, 2018
|73.98
|76.69
|81.83
|76.75
|April 09, 2018
|73.99
|76.70
|81.84
|76.76
|April 08, 2018
|74.03
|76.73
|81.88
|76.80
|April 07, 2018
|74.00
|76.71
|81.85
|76.77
|April 06, 2018
|73.98
|76.69
|81.83
|76.75
|April 05, 2018
|73.98
|76.69
|81.83
|76.75
|April 04, 2018
|73.95
|76.66
|81.80
|76.72
|April 03, 2018
|73.95
|76.66
|81.80
|76.72
|April 02, 2018
|73.83
|76.54
|81.69
|76.59
|April 01, 2018
|73.73
|76.44
|81.59
|76.48
Prices of non-branded diesel
|Month
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|May 07, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|May 06, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|May 05, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|May 04, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|May 03, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|May 02, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|May 01, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|April 30, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|April 29, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|April 28, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|April 27, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|April 26, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|April 25, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|April 24, 2018
|65.93
|68.63
|70.20
|69.56
|April 23, 2018
|65.75
|68.45
|70.01
|69.37
|April 22, 2018
|65.65
|68.35
|69.91
|69.91
|April 21, 2018
|65.46
|68.16
|69.70
|69.06
|April 20, 2018
|65.31
|68.01
|69.54
|68.90
|April 19, 2018
|65.27
|67.97
|69.50
|68.86
|April 18, 2018
|65.18
|67.88
|69.41
|68.76
|April 17, 2018
|65.18
|67.88
|69.41
|68.76
|April 16, 2018
|65.18
|67.88
|69.41
|68.76
|April 15, 2018
|65.09
|67.78
|69.31
|68.67
|April 14, 2018
|65.01
|67.70
|69.23
|68.58
|April 13, 2018
|64.96
|67.65
|69.17
|68.53
|April 12, 2018
|64.93
|67.62
|69.14
|68.49
|April 11, 2018
|64.96
|67.65
|69.17
|68.53
|April 10, 2018
|64.96
|67.65
|69.17
|68.53
|April 09, 2018
|64.93
|67.62
|69.14
|68.49
|April 08, 2018
|64.96
|67.65
|69.17
|68.53
|April 07, 2018
|64.92
|67.61
|69.13
|68.48
|April 06, 2018
|64.88
|67.57
|69.09
|68.44
|April 05, 2018
|64.85
|67.54
|69.06
|68.41
|April 04, 2018
|64.82
|67.51
|69.02
|68.38
|April 03, 2018
|64.82
|67.51
|69.02
|68.38
|April 02, 2018
|64.69
|67.38
|68.89
|68.24
|April 01, 2018
|64.58
|67.27
|68.77
|68.12