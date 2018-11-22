हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel prices slashed again, petrol costs Rs 75.97 in Delhi

The prices of fuel witnessed another dip on Thursday bringing some respite to the customers, after being constant for a day. 

The price of petrol in the national capital dipped to Rs 75.97 per litre, a cut of 41 paise and that in Mumbai to Rs 81.50 per litre, a decrease of 40 paise, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data.

The diesel price in Delhi was slashed to Rs 70.97 per litre a cut of 30 paise and its price in Mumbai was Rs 74.34 per litre, a decrease by 32 paise.

The price of petrol in Kolkata was slashed to Rs 77.93 per litre a slash of 40 paise and its price in Chennai was reduced to Rs 78.88 per litre, a cut by 43 paise.

Diesel in Kolkata was Rs 72.83 per litre, a cut of 30 paise and its price in Chennai was Rs 74.99 per litre, a slash of 32 paise.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the petrol price in Delhi settled at Rs 76.38 per litre and that in Mumbai to Rs 81.90 per litre.

Delhi diesel price was cut to Rs 71.27 per litre and its Mumbai price was Rs 74.66 per litre.

The price of petrol in Kolkata was slashed to Rs 78.33 per litre and its price in Chennai was reduced to Rs 79.31 per litre. Diesel in Kolkata was Rs 73.13 per litre and its price in Chennai was Rs 75.31 per litre.

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the commuter`s pocket.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end. 

