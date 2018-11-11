Fuel prices slashed again, petrol costs Rs 77.73 in Delhi

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian economy

The diesel price in Delhi was slashed to Rs 72.46 per litre a cut of 12 paise.

The prices of fuel witnessed another dip on Sunday bringing some respite to the customers. 

The price of petrol in the national capital dipped to Rs 77.73 per litre and that in Mumbai to Rs 83.24 per litre, both a decrease of 16 paise, according to the Indian Oil Corporation data.

The diesel price in Delhi was slashed to Rs 72.46 per litre a cut of 12 paise and its price in Mumbai was Rs 75.92 per litre, a decrease by 13 paise.

The price of petrol in Kolkata was slashed to Rs 79.65 per litre a slash of 16 paise and its price in Chennai was reduced to Rs 80.73 per litre, a cut by 17 paise.

Diesel in Kolkata was Rs 74.32 per litre, a cut of 12 paise and its price in Chennai was Rs 76.59 per litre, a slash of 13 paise.

On Saturday, the petrol price in Delhi settled at Rs 77.89 per litre and that in Mumbai to Rs 83.40 per litre, a decrease of 17 paise each.

Delhi diesel price was cut to Rs 72.58 per litre a cut of 16 paise and its Mumbai price was Rs 76.05 per litre, a decrease by 17 paise.

The price of petrol in Kolkata was slashed to Rs 79.81 per litre a slash of 17 paise and its price in Chennai was reduced to Rs 80.90 per litre, a cut by 18 paise. Diesel in Kolkata was Rs 74.44 per litre, a cut of 16 paise and its price in Chennai was Rs 76.72 per litre, a slash of 17 paise.

The prices in fuel have seen a steady decline in the last few weeks. The rates, however, remain far higher than what the common man is used to paying and the government has repeatedly blamed international factors.

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the commuter`s pocket.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end. 

