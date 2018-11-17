हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel prices slide further: Petrol costs Rs 76.91/litre in Delhi, Rs 82.43 in Mumbai

However, in August and September, the fuel prices were on a steady rise on the back of a spurt in international oil rates and depreciation in rupee value against the US dollar.

New Delhi: The fuel prices went further down on Saturday with petrol being sold at Rs 76.91 per litre while diesel is at Rs 71.74 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 82.43 per litre and Rs 75.16 per litre respectively.

In other metro cities like Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 78.85 per litre and diesel is at Rs 73.60 per litre. On the other hand, in Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 79.87 per litre while diesel is at Rs 75.82 per litre.

The fuel prices have been witnessing a consistent dip since the last few weeks. The rates have been on the decline in October as the government cut excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil firms to subsidise fuel by another Re 1 a litre, which many states matched with equivalent cuts in sales tax (VAT), and international oil prices softened.

Petrol price had touched an all-time high of Rs 84 a litre in Delhi on October 4 while diesel price had touched a record high of Rs 75.45.

