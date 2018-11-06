हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel prices slump further, petrol at Rs 78.42 and Rs 83.92 in Mumbai

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: A day before Diwali 2018, fuel prices further slumped across the country marginally.

Petrol prices in the national capital stood at Rs 78.42 per litre after a decrease of 14 paisa, while diesel is Rs 73.07 per litre after a rate cut of 9 paisa, respectively. 

In Mumbai, petrol was being sold for Rs 83.92 per litre after a rate cut of 14 paisa. Diesel price stood at Rs 76.57 per litre after a dip of 10 paisa, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 81.46 per litre and Rs 77.24 per litre respectively. While in Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 80.33 per litre and Rs 74.93 per litre respectively. 

Oil prices fell on Monday as the start to U.S. sanctions against Iran`s fuel exports was softened by waivers that will allow some countries to still import Iranian crude, at least temporarily.

Front-month Brent crude futures were at $72.39 per barrel at 0142 GMT on Monday, down 44 cents, or 0.6 percent from their last close.

