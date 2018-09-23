Fuel prices up again: Check out prices for petrol and diesel in major cities

New Delhi: The prices of fuel continued the upper movement across the metro cities on Sunday, with the cost of petrol nearing the Rs 90 per litre mark in Mumbai. Petrol is being sold at Rs 89.97 per litre while diesel is at Rs 78.53 per litre in the financial capital.

In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs.82.61 per litre and Rs.73.97 per litre respectively.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 82.61 Kolkata 84.44 Mumbai 89.97 Chennai 85.93

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 73.97 Kolkata 75.82 Mumbai 78.53 Chennai 78.25

Source: IOCL website

The continuous rise in transportation fuel prices has been in tandem with the increase in crude oil prices. Brent crude oil is currently priced around $78.80 per barrel.

Further, sector experts say, the high excise duty in the country has also added to the high prices.

In contrast to petrol, prices of diesel were unchanged on Saturday for the fourth consecutive day.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were unchanged at Rs 73.87, Rs 75.72, Rs 78.42 and Rs 78.10 per litre, respectively.

Cost of the fuel in all the key cities except Kolkata are at their record levels. The all-time high price of diesel in the West Bengal capital was Rs 75.82, as recorded on September 11.

(With inputs from IANS)