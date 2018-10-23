हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel prices witness further dip; Petrol at Rs 81.34 in Delhi, Rs 86.81 in Mumbai

Fuel prices witnessed a further dip in the metros on Tuesday morning. 

Fuel prices witness further dip; Petrol at Rs 81.34 in Delhi, Rs 86.81 in Mumbai

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI: Fuel prices witnessed a further dip in the metros on Tuesday morning. 

In the national capital, Petrol prices was Rs 81.34 per litre after a cut of 10 paisa while diesel price stood at Rs 74.85 per litre following a dip of 0.07 paisa, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol was being sold at Rs 86.81 per litre after a dip of 10 paisa and diesel Rs 78.46 per litre, following a decrease of 0.08 paisa.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 83.19 per litre and Rs 76.70 per litre respectively. In Chennai, petrol price was Rs 84.53 per litre while diesel at Rs 79.15  per litre.

On October 4, in a bid to ease the crunch caused by soaring fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre

