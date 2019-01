Full list of trains for additional 2-minute stoppage at Patna Sahib on Guru Gobind Singh's Prakash Parv

New Delhi: The Eastern Railways has announced that over thirty important long distance trains will stop at the Patna Sahib railway station for an additional two minutes from January 5 to January 19 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Eastern Railway press release said that the initiative has been made for the benefit of a large number of devotees who will congregate at Patna Sahib on the occasion of 352nd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh spent his early years in Patna before moving to Anandpur.

Here is the full list of trains that will stop for additional two minutes at Patna Sahib Station during January 5 and January 19.

1. Howrah Delhi Poorva Express

2. Sealdah Udaipur Ananya Express

3. Ananya Express

4. Kumbha Express

5. Doon Express

6. Vibhuti Express

7. Haridwar-Howrah Kumbha Express

8. Upasana Express

9. Mahananda Express

10. Rajgir Varanasi Budhpurnima Expres

11. Kolkata Nangaldam Expres

12. Maldatown New Delh Expres

13. Bhagalpur Anand Vihar Garibrath Expres

14. Okha Guwahati Dwarka Express

15. Jaynagar Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express

16. Asansol Mumbai Express

17. Darbhanga Mysore Express

18. Kamakhya Gandhidham Express

19. Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express

20. Patna Duronto Express

21. Kolkata Jhansi Swatantra Sangram Express

22. Patna Pauri Express

23. Delhi Bhagalpur Express

24. Patna Dhanbad Intercity Express

25. Bhagalpur Surat Express

26. Bagmati Express

27. Bhagalpur Ajmer Express

28. Tinsukia Express

29. Howrah Dehradun Upasana Express

30. Puri Patna Baidyanath Express

31. Banka Rajendranagar Express