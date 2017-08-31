close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GDP data for Q1 of 2017 to be out today

The economy clocked a 6.1 per cent growth rate in the January–March period — its lowest pace of growth in the past nine quarters, mainly due to demonetisation.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 12:09
GDP data for Q1 of 2017 to be out today

New Delhi: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will be presenting India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers for the April-June 2017 quarter later in the day on Thursday.

The economy clocked a 6.1 per cent growth rate in the January–March period — its lowest pace of growth in the past nine quarters, mainly due to demonetisation.

Now the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is in picture, Q1FY18 GDP number will be looked closely.

 

TAGS

GDPGDP DataCentral Statistics OfferCSOGVAQ1FY18

From Zee News

BRICS account for 47% of global online retail sales
International Business

BRICS account for 47% of global online retail sales

Demonetisation to benefit in medium and long term: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Demonetisation to benefit in medium and long term: Arun Jai...

Petrol, diesel price on 31st August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 31st August 2017: Check out the rat...

Last date today to link Aadhaar with PAN; Know how to do it!
Personal Finance

Last date today to link Aadhaar with PAN; Know how to do it...

Companies

Reliance Industries to raise Rs 2,500 crore via debentures

Companies

UCO Bank has Rs 7,500 crore exposure in identified stressed...

Companies

India Inc disappointed over increase in cess limit on autom...

Economy

PM Modi asks chief secretaries to increase GST registration

PM Modi reviews progress of key infrastructure projects
Economy

PM Modi reviews progress of key infrastructure projects

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video