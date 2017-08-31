GDP data for Q1 of 2017 to be out today

New Delhi: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will be presenting India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers for the April-June 2017 quarter later in the day on Thursday.

The economy clocked a 6.1 per cent growth rate in the January–March period — its lowest pace of growth in the past nine quarters, mainly due to demonetisation.

Now the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is in picture, Q1FY18 GDP number will be looked closely.