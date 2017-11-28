GES 2017: We have made Aadhaar, world's largest digital database, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering a speech at the inauguration of 3-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad on Tuesday said that his government created Aadhaar- the world’s largest biometric based digital database.

He further said, "The world’s largest biometric based digital database currently covers over 1.15 billion people and digitally authenticates over 40 million transactions daily. We now digitally provide monetary benefits of various government schemes to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer using Aadhaar."

PM Modi added that the government is steadily working towards a less cash economy and has launched a Unified Payment Interface App called BHIM. In less than a year, this platform is facilitating almost 280 thousand transactions daily.

"To my entrepreneur friends across the world, I would like to say come make in India, invest in India, for India and for the world," Modi said.

To entrepreneurs here from all over the world, I assure you India's whole-hearted support and urge you to come Make in India and Invest in India. For India and the World: PM

He further added that a historic overhaul of the taxation system has been recently undertaken, bringing in the GST across the country.

"My govt has launched the Atal Innovation Mission and are opening Tinkering Labs in more than 900 schools to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among children," Modi said.

Prime Minister also said that his government has taken several steps to improve business environment. The jump in ease of doing business is a result of this initiative.

"His government has taken several steps to improve the business environment. The jump in India's ranking in the World Bank's ease of doing business report, from 142 to 100, in three years, is a result of this. We have improved on indicators like dealing with construction permits, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency," PM said.

Overhauling the taxation system.

The inaugural session of the summit was also addressed by, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka Trump.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Trump, who is also a fashion designer and a businesswoman, was invited by Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the Summit.

She is leading the US contingent at the Summit, which has 'Women First, Prosperity for All' as its theme. Modi will host dinner for her at the famous Falaknuma Palace Hotel this evening.

About 1,500 delegates from 150 countries and territories are taking part in the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit.