Get instant details of your train status using WhatsApp: Here's what to do

New Delhi: In a bid to make information on train travel more efficient and passenger friendly, Indian Railways has partnered with travel portal MakeMyTrip for giving live updates on train running status.

Passenger will have to follow some very simple steps  to know the status, departure and arrival time of their train using this facility.

  • First save this mobile number on your phone 7349389104
  • Now go to WhatsApp and type your desired train number
  • Send the message to the above number
  • Wait for the double tick to appear (this will ensure that your message has been delivered)
  • Once your message has been delivered, you will get the details of your train
  • We tried checking the details we recieved the response in less than 10 seconds of sending the message

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently launched 'Rail Madad' application to expedite and streamline passenger grievance redressal.

The Railway Passenger Grievance Redressal and Management System (RPGRAMS), developed by Northern Railway (Delhi Division) comprises many novel features including ‘Rail Madad’, an official statement said.

The Rail Madad--Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During Travel, allows passengers to lodge complaints through mobile application/web platform, and enables them to check real-time feedback on the status of redressal of their complaints.

The application allows a passenger to register a complaint with minimum inputs. A unique ID is issued thereafter. It then relays the complaint online to relevant officials for immediate action. The action taken on the complaint is then relayed back to the passenger through SMS.

 

train travelTrain runnig statusIndian RailwaysMakeMyTripTrain status via Whatsapp

