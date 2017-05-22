Goa, Singapore most preferred by Indians this summer: Report

Mumbai: Goa has emerged as the top 10 most preferred destination for Indian travellers during summer vacations this year, while Singapore is the first choice for overseas holidays, a recent report has revealed.

According to TripAdvisor's 'Summer Vacation Value' report Goa has topped the list of top 10 holiday destinations preferred by Indians this summer followed by Ooty in Tamil Nadu, Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.

Munnar in Kerala stood seventh in the list while Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir secured number eighth position followed by Nainital in Himachal Pradesh and Lonavala in Maharashtra, mentioned the report.

The report was compiled according to booking interest data for Indian travellers during the summer travel period May 1 July 31 2017.

"The value conscious Indian traveller is always looking to make the most out of their trip and have the best experience with his or her budget.

"This becomes even more important when the trip is spent with family, which is typically the case during summer with school and college holidays, and if the family goes abroad," TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju said.

While travelling overseas, short haul destinations were among the most preferred among Indians this summer, the report said.

Singapore topped the top 10 list followed by Bali in Indonesia, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, Dubai, it said.

Kaafu Atoll in Maldives secured sixth position among the top 10 most preferred destinations where Indians are headed this summer, while London was placed seventh, Pattaya in Thailand was in eighth, Hong Kong ninth and Paris was at tenth, the report added.