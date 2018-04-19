हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railways Jan Bhagidari competition

Got an idea to revamp Indian Railways? Last chance today to get Rs 10 lakh reward

Check out the guidelines, terms and conditions to send your entry for the Jan Bhagidari competition.

Got an idea to revamp Indian Railways? Last chance today to get Rs 10 lakh reward

New Delhi: Indian Railways have decided to conduct a public competition on ‘How to raise money for Railways to provide better Services (Jan Bhagidari)’.

To participate in the competition you will have to send some practical ideas to help the Railways raise money and improve its services. Railways is offering a whopping Rs 10 lakh for the first prize winner.

Here is all you need to know about the Jan Bhagidari competition

Awards and prizes

First Prize:    Rs 10 Lakh  Maximum

Second Prize:    Rs 5 Lakh Maximum

Third Prize:    Rs 3 Lakh Maximum

Fourth Prize:    Rs 1 Lakh Maximum

The government has laid out the following guidelines, terms and conditions to send your entry

For posting the entries using the online application system, you can go to https://www.innovate.mygov.in and click on the "CLICK HERE TO PARTICIPATE" button.

You will be required to fill out the Participant Registration Form and Entry Submission Form after which you will get a confirmation email.

Make sure to give your correct mobile number and email ID because any correspondence from the Indian Railways /Organizers shall made be through email or SMS on mobile number provided by you.

Last date of submitting entries today

You must hurry up if you want to participate in the process because today is the last day. Railways will accept duly completed online application system before 6pm IST on 19th May 2018.

Age eligibility

Participants (Individual/ or in case of teams, the team leader) are required to be at least 18 years of age as on 20th March 2018.

Who can not participate

The following persons and their immediate relatives cannot participate in the Challenge:

Employee of Indian Railways directly involved in execution and evaluation of the Challenge.

Any member or employee of Knowledge cum execution partner / Organizer.

Any member of the Evaluation panel, Experts and Jury for the Challenge.

Tags:
Railways Jan Bhagidari competitionIndian Railways revampHow to raise money for RailwaysIndian railRailway department
Next
Story

Petrol, diesel price on 19th April 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Must Watch