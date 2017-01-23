close
Government extends DEA Secretary Shaktikanta Das' term by 3 months

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 22:36
New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the tenure of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das by three months till May 31.

Das, 59, took over charge as Economic Affairs Secretary in Ministry of Finance on August 29, 2015 with his term coming to an end on March 31, 2017.

"The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the proposal for extension in service in respect of Shaktikanta Das, IAS (TN: 1980), Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, for a period of three months w.E.F March 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017," an official statement said.

He was also in contention for the post of Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief after the completion of UK Sinha's second term.

The Finance Ministry is scheduled to present the Budget for FY 2017-18 on February 1, instead of the usual date of February 28.

From this year, the government has decided to merge the Railway Budget with the General Budget.

 

With PTI Inputs

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 22:35
