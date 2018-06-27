हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Government hikes ethanol price by Rs 2.85 to Rs 43.70 per litre for 2018-19

Molasses is a viscous product resulting from refining sugarcane or sugar beets into sugar.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a mechanism for procurement of ethanol by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and hiked ex-mill price for ethanol derived out of C-heavy molasses.

The price of ethanol produced from C-molasses by Rs 2.85 per litre to Rs 43.70 for the new season starting December 2018. Also, for the first time, the Cabinet has fixed ex-mill price of Rs 47.49 per litre for ethanol derived from B-heavy molasses in order to encourage sugar mills to divert from sugar production.

As the price of ethanol is based on estimated FRP for sugar season 2018-19, it will be modified by MoP&NG as per actual Fair & Remunerative Price (FRP) declared by the government. For ethanol supply year 2019-20, ethanol prices will be modified by MoP&NG as per normative cost of molasses and sugar derived from FRP of sugarcane, a government statement said.

Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme was launched by the Government in 2003 on pilot basis which has been subsequently extended to the Notified 21 States and 4 Union Territories to promote the use of alternative and environmental friendly fuels. This intervention also seeks to reduce import dependency for energy requirements and give boost to agriculture sector.

 

