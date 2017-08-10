Govt aims to eliminate subsidy on LPG by March 2018

New Delhi: India will aim to eliminate subsidy on LPG by March 2018, the government said in its mid-year expenditure framework tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Government has also projected petroleum subsidy at Rs 18,000 crore for FY19 and Rs 10,000 crore for FY20; while fertiliser subsidy seen at Rs 70,000 crore each in FY19, FY20.

Food subsidy has been aimed at Rs 1.75 lakh crore for FY19 and Rs 2 lakh crore for FY20.

Govt revenue expenditure in FY20 seen at Rs 22.06 lakh crore and Rs 1.99 lakh crore for FY19.