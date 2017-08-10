close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt aims to eliminate subsidy on LPG by March 2018

India will aim to eliminate subsidy on LPG by March 2018, the government said in its mid-year expenditure framework tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 13:20
Govt aims to eliminate subsidy on LPG by March 2018

New Delhi: India will aim to eliminate subsidy on LPG by March 2018, the government said in its mid-year expenditure framework tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Government has also projected petroleum subsidy at Rs 18,000 crore for FY19 and Rs 10,000 crore for FY20; while fertiliser subsidy seen at Rs 70,000 crore each in FY19, FY20.

Food subsidy has been aimed at Rs 1.75 lakh crore for FY19 and Rs 2 lakh crore for FY20.

Govt revenue expenditure in FY20 seen at Rs 22.06 lakh crore and Rs 1.99 lakh crore for FY19.

TAGS

Subsidy on LPGpetroleum subsidyfertiliser subsidyFood subsidyrevenue expenditure

From Zee News

Rupee appreciation may take imports from China to over $61 billion
Economy

Rupee appreciation may take imports from China to over $61...

Just pay Rs 900 and own a diamond – Here&#039;s how
Personal Finance

Just pay Rs 900 and own a diamond – Here's how

RBI may need to drain up to $22 billion as inflows add to excess liquidity
Economy

RBI may need to drain up to $22 billion as inflows add to e...

Eat at Suryavanshi Restaurant in Bengaluru and pay via Bitcoins
Companies

Eat at Suryavanshi Restaurant in Bengaluru and pay via Bitc...

Amazon, Tencent back smartphone maker Essential
Companies

Amazon, Tencent back smartphone maker Essential

Exclusive: Tesla developing self-driving tech for semi-truck, wants to test in Nevada
Automobiles

Exclusive: Tesla developing self-driving tech for semi-truc...

Sensex extends decline; Tata Motors skids
Markets

Sensex extends decline; Tata Motors skids

Soon, Aadhaar may be made mandatory for buying shares and mutual funds
Personal Finance

Soon, Aadhaar may be made mandatory for buying shares and m...

Petrol, diesel price on 10th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 10th August 2017: Check out the rat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video