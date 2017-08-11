close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Govt committed to infra; multi-pronged strategy in place'

Apart from formulating ambitious Bharatmala project for enhanced highway connectivity, it restructured road projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore and looks forward to enhance Indian air carriers' share in international traffic besides promoting waterways and improving railways, it said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 16:07

New Delhi: The government is committed to invest more in the infrastructure sector through schematic interventions like Bharatmala and has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to address infra issues, the Economic Survey said today.

Apart from formulating ambitious Bharatmala project for enhanced highway connectivity, it restructured road projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore and looks forward to enhance Indian air carriers' share in international traffic besides promoting waterways and improving railways, it said.

"To maintain the momentum of higher economic growth...Of an emerging economy like India, it is indispensable to invest more on infrastructure sector. The Government is committed to invest more on qualitative infrastructure with an aim to make India an advanced, inclusive and a just economy, Economic Survey Volume II tabled in Parliament said.

Terming India's leap to 36th rank in 2016 from 58th in 2014 in World Bank?s 2016 Logistics Performance a "remarkable achievement", the government said the "infrastructure sector is still facing multiple issues, for which the Government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to address them through various schematic interventions like UDAN and Bharatmala."

The Survey said it is imperative to increase investment in infrastructure considering its deficit and has proposed Bharatmala.

Bharatmala, apart from enhancing road infra, will see "development of Economic Corridors/ Feeder routes, removal of choke and congestion points, construction of ring roads, logistics parks, etc," it said.

Mentioning initiatives to develop railways, the report said it should go for more non-fare sources for generating revenue along with station re-development and commercially exploiting vacant buildings at the station, monetising land along tracks by leasing out to promote horticulture and tree plantation, and through advertisement and parcel earnings.

The Government has unveiled an ambitious plan to provide electricity supply for all by 2019, it said.

Terming cities as "engines of growth", the report said that smart cities are planned under the urban infrastructure sector.

"A total investment of Rs 1,33,368.5 crore has been proposed by the 60 cities under their smart city plans. Projects focusing on revamping an identified area (Area Based Projects) are estimated to cost Rs 1,05,621 crore," it said. 

TAGS

Economic SurveyEconomic mid year surveyInfrastructure sector surveyBharatmala schematic interventionsUrban infrastructure sector

From Zee News

India&#039;s industrial output growth in negative zone, contracts 0.1% in June
Economy

India's industrial output growth in negative zone, con...

Economy

Air India divestment announcement well thought out: Economi...

Bank of Baroda Q1 net halves at Rs 203 crore on higher provisioning
Companies

Bank of Baroda Q1 net halves at Rs 203 crore on higher prov...

Economy

GST won't put any pressure on GDP growth, says Rangara...

Economy

Telecom's share in NPAs up, Jio triggered tariff cut:...

Amazon looks to new food technology for home delivery
Technology

Amazon looks to new food technology for home delivery

Economy

Economic survey flags trade deficit, rising anti-globalisat...

Bill Gates offers $350 million for Tanzania&#039;s development
International Business

Bill Gates offers $350 million for Tanzania's developm...

Economy

Economic Survey warns against spate of farm loan waivers

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video