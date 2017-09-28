close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt finalising electoral bonds scheme: Finance Minister

The bonds will not carry the name of the donor and routing of the money through banks will ensure that only tax paid money comes into the political system.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 23:13
Govt finalising electoral bonds scheme: Finance Minister

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the government is finalising electoral bonds scheme, a move aimed at cleaning up political funding.

"I have already announced this year and I am keen to implement it. It is in final stages. How do we legitimise political funding in India so that the underground funding itself comes to an end and an alternate mechanism is set in," he said at the book release titled 'India@70 Modi@3.5'.

As per the electoral bond mechanism announced in the budget, the proposed bonds will resemble a promissory note and not an interest-paying debt instrument.

They will be sold by authorised banks and can be deposited in notified accounts of political parties within the duration of their validity.

The bonds will not carry the name of the donor and routing of the money through banks will ensure that only tax paid money comes into the political system.

Jaitley also said that the government is trying to maintain a balance between accelerating the pace of economy and taking care of the needs of the poor.

So, getting cross sections on the government's side and arousing a new confidence in them has been the basic tenor of this government in the past 3.5 years, he said.

On price rise, he said, this government inherited inflation of 9-10 per cent and subsequently brought it down to a respectable level.

On the criticism of rising inflation by the opposition, he said, "3.36 per cent is also inflation (to them). Of course, system needs inflation otherwise economy will go into a recession."

He also said the Modi-led government brought down the fiscal deficit and current account deficit and maintain the rupee at the appropriate value.

"Opening of the economy step by step. We not only opened up several sectors we made the entry smoother...India attracted highest level of FDI year after year," he said. 

TAGS

Arun JaitleyFinance MinistryGovt Electoral Bonds Schemeelectoral bondsIndian economyIndia's economic growth

From Zee News

Railways to engage with ISRO for rail safety: Piyush Goyal
Companies

Railways to engage with ISRO for rail safety: Piyush Goyal

Economy suffering from minor cold: Bibek Debroy
Economy

Economy suffering from minor cold: Bibek Debroy

Companies

Sebi slaps Rs 2.10 crore fine on stock broker

Personal Finance

Retirement age of doctors at 11 major ports increased to 65

Government keeps option of financial stimulus open
Economy

Government keeps option of financial stimulus open

Mobile Congress a success, more industry players want to join us: Organisers
Companies

Mobile Congress a success, more industry players want to jo...

Arun Jaitley hits out at Yashwant Sinha, says acting in tandem will not change facts
Economy

Arun Jaitley hits out at Yashwant Sinha, says acting in tan...

Railways flexi fare scheme likely to be tweaked: Piyush Goyal
Companies

Railways flexi fare scheme likely to be tweaked: Piyush Goy...

US economic growth revised up to 3.1 percent rate in Q2
International Business

US economic growth revised up to 3.1 percent rate in Q2

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video