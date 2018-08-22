हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bio-fuels import

Govt imposes restrictions on import of bio-fuels

The import of these items, which was free earlier, will now only be allowed for non-fuel purpose on actual user basis.

New Delhi: The government has imposed restriction on import of bio-fuels including ethyl alcohol and other denatured spirits, bio-diesel, petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals other than crude, through an amendment in import policy.

"Import policy of bio-fuels revised from 'free' to 'restricted' and allowed for non-fuel purpose on actual user basis as per the National Bio-Fuel Policy," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In another notification, the government said export of beach sand minerals has been brought under state trading enterprise and shall be canalised through Indian Rare Earths Limited.

Export of rare earth compounds classified as beach sand minerals, permitted anywhere in the export policy, will now be regulated.

