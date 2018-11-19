हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
chatbots

Govt launches upgraded version of AirSewa 2.0 web portal, mobile app

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday launched AirSewa 2.0, the upgraded version of the web portal and mobile app that provides chatbot support for faster resolution and personalised traveller experience.

Major improvements include features such as secure sign-up and log-in with social media, chatbot for travellers support,improved grievance management including social media grievances, real-time flight status and details flight schedule.

The upgrade and improved version of AirSewa operates through an interactive web portal as well as through a mobile app for both android and iOS platforms and will offer passengers a convenient and hassle-free air travel experience.

The web portal and application will help to capture air travellers’ feedback for policy interventions.

Further upgrades of AirSewa are also being planned which would include DigiYatra registration, airport maps, BHIM payment integration and grievance escalation and transfer.

Air passengers face issues like flight delays, problem in refunds, long queues, inadequate facilities at airports and complaints of lost baggage. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched AirSewa web portal and mobile app in November 2016 to address this need.

The AirSewa 1.0 was received well, with around 30,000 app downloads and around 75,000 web portal hits since its launch. It has helped significant number of air passengers to get their concerns resolved with 92 percent closure rate for grievance solutions. In addition to grievance redressal, AirSewa also provides real-time flight status and flight schedules.

