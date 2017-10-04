close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt may hike import duty on wheat to 20-25%

The trade data showed that private traders imported about 8.5 lakh tonnes of wheat since April at 10 per cent import duty. Another 1.5 lakh tonnes of shipments are expected to arrive.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 19:01

New Delhi: The government is likely to raise import duty on wheat to 20-25 per cent from 10 per cent to curb cheap shipments and give positive price signal to farmers who will start sowing winter crop after the Diwali festival, an official source said.

"Several discussions have been held on tweaking import duty of wheat. Currently, global prices are depressed and increase in import duty of wheat will be worked out accordingly. A final call will be taken soon," the source said.

In March, the government had imposed 10 per cent import duty on wheat to contain sharp fall in local prices in view of bumper crop of 98.38 million tonnes in 2016-17 crop year (July-June).

As farmers start planting of rabi (winter) wheat crop from end of this month, the government wants to give positive price signal and encourage farmers to grow wheat in more area, the source said.

The government does not want wheat growers to follow the way of pulses farmers who shifted to other crops this kharif season as prices remained lower just before the sowing period owing to bumper crop last year.

The trade data showed that private traders imported about 8.5 lakh tonnes of wheat since April at 10 per cent import duty. Another 1.5 lakh tonnes of shipments are expected to arrive.

Global prices were depressed for last few months, but there has been spurt in rates in anticipation of lower crop in Australia. Even domestic rates have started inching up, the data showed.

TAGS

Wheat importwheat import dutyWheat prices diwali seasonWheat domestic rates

From Zee News

Companies

SpiceJet plans to introduce amphibian planes for regional s...

International Business

World Bank raises Asia growth forecast, warns of NKorea ris...

Automobiles

Exclusive: Volkswagen seeks to curb competition from Skoda...

Automobiles

Mahindra and Mahindra rolls out W9 variant of XUV500

Personal Finance

Centre wants states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel by 5 %

Modi takes on &#039;pessimist&#039; critics of economic policies, says govt working for India&#039;s future
Economy

Modi takes on 'pessimist' critics of economic pol...

International Business

Amazon, Apple hit in EU tax crackdown

International Business

Amazon, Apple hit in EU tax crackdown

International Business

Amazon must pay $295 million in back taxes, EU says

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video