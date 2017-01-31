close
Govt revises GDP growth to 7.9% in 2015-16 from earlier estimated 7.6%

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 18:35
New Delhi: India GDP grew by 7.9 percent in 2015-16, revised up from 7.6 percent estimated earlier, Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2015-16 and 2014-15 stands at Rs. 113.58 lakh crore and Rs. 105.23 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 7.9 percent during 2015-16 and 7.2 percent during 2014-15.

The second advance estimates of 2016-17 GDP growth will be announced on February 28.

Government also revised FY16 nominal GDP growth to 10 percent from 8.7 percent earlier.

 

It also said that nominal GDP or GDP at current prices for the year 2015-16 is estimated as Rs. 136.75 lakh crore while that for the year 2014-15 is estimated as Rs. 124.34 lakh crore, exhibiting a growth of 10.0 per cent during 2015-16 as against 10.7 per cent during 2014-15.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 18:35
