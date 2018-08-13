हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Online aggregator

Govt to give incentives to online aggregators for felicitating MSMEs biz

The government wants to encourage the online sale of MSME products in small cities.

Govt to give incentives to online aggregators for felicitating MSMEs biz

New Delhi: The government is planning to give incentives to online aggregator who will felicitate Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to sell their produce online.

Sources told Zee Media that the MSME ministry is working towards a mechanism under which these aggregators will get tax rebate, discount on registration charge, free legal consultation, recovery of cost  on digital infra. Such rebates will given to the aggregators for providing infrastructure to the MSMEs to sell their products.

Sources further said that the MSME ministry has also sought a response on possible challenges that may come up while felicitating online platform. They also said that a strategy will also be made on marketing of products by these businesses.

The government wants to encourage the online sale of MSME products in small cities so that they can get the correct value of their products and expand their businesses.

Government also wants to promote manufacturing in the local level and increase job growth.

 

Tags:
Online aggregatorMSMEsMSMEs bizMSMEs expansion

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close