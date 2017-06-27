close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt to rehearse GST-launch in Parliament tomorrow

Officers concerned from various departments including those from the finance ministry will be part of the rehearsal event, they said.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 19:18
Govt to rehearse GST-launch in Parliament tomorrow

New Delhi: A mega rehearsal has been planned tomorrow in the Central Hall of Parliament ahead of the historic GST launch on the midnight of June 30.

The rehearsal, scheduled to be held at 10 PM, may be supervised by either Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, his deputies Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and S S Ahluwalia, or Secretary Rajiv Yadav, official sources said on Tuesday.

 

'War room' set up to deal with GST crises
MUST READ
'War room' set up to deal with GST crises

Officers concerned from various departments including those from the finance ministry will be part of the rehearsal event, they said.

The event to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be held in the circular-shaped Central Hall, which witnessed a function to mark 50 years of Independence, and attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and a host of senior ministers and bureaucrats, among others.

Mukherjee had piloted the first Constitutional Amendment Bill to bring in GST in 2011 when he was finance minister with the previous UPA regime.

Wednesday's rehearsal has been organised to ensure that everything is well-organised and there is smooth conduct of the launch event, the sources said.

The final event is likely to start at 11 PM on June 30 and will be on till half past midnight the sources said.

Giving details of the main event, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had a few days back said that the hour-long function will mirror the contribution made by different political parties and states to the revolutionary new tax regime.

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, Vice President Hamid Ansari and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will also be the part of the event, they said.

All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members have been invited as also chief ministers and state finance ministers, the sources said.

TAGS

Mega rehearsalCentral Hall of ParliamentGST launchConstitutional amendment billRevolutionary new tax regime

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

GST effect:Coke to hike fizzy drink prices, cut that of Kinley
Companies

GST effect:Coke to hike fizzy drink prices, cut that of Kin...

Adda52 announces release of Adda52 Rummy for Android
Technology

Adda52 announces release of Adda52 Rummy for Android

Raymond to invest Rs 1,400 crore in Amravati unit, open 300 stores
Companies

Raymond to invest Rs 1,400 crore in Amravati unit, open 300...

Volvo, Volkswagen ready to supply flex-fuel vehicles: Gadkari
Automobiles

Volvo, Volkswagen ready to supply flex-fuel vehicles: Gadka...

Indian airline&#039;s aircraft order to create American jobs: Trump
International Business

Indian airline's aircraft order to create American job...

Queen Elizabeth II set for 8% pay rise
International Business

Queen Elizabeth II set for 8% pay rise

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video