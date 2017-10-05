close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt working on fiscal incentives to boost industry: Suresh Prabhu

Prabhu said the country's economy is doing good and it has a huge growth potential in coming years.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 15:20
Govt working on fiscal incentives to boost industry: Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said he is working closely with the finance ministry and other departments to firm up policy initiatives along with fiscal incentives to give a fillip to industrial growth and job creation.

Prabhu said the country's economy is doing good and it has a huge growth potential in coming years.

"Therefore, we are putting in place all the policy frameworks. We are studying sector by sector and we are finding out wherever there is a scope for improvement," he told reporters here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) India Economic Summit.

"We are taking a lot of policy measures. I am personally working with the Ministry of Finance and the Niti Aayog and all other government institutions to provide necessary policy as well as fiscal support to ensure the industry can actually produce far more than what they are doing today which will create jobs," he added.

The minister further said output numbers will all add to the GDP numbers.

Speaking at a session, he said the government is taking lots of steps to improve ease of doing business in the country, "but a lot more needs to be done".

Prabhu observed that India should be the easiest place to do business.

"My job is to ensure that entrepreneurship to blossom in India," he said, adding that the ministry is also working on an industrial policy.

The policy, he added, assumes significance as the future of manufacturing would not be same as it is today. "So, we are working on some of the emerging industries," Prabhu said, suggesting that excess capacity utilisation can be increased by enhancing domestic consumption and exports.

TAGS

Suresh PrabhuIndian economyIndia's economic growthIndia's industrial growthjob creation in India

From Zee News

Market logs first loss in five days; Nifty settles below 9,900-mark
Markets

Market logs first loss in five days; Nifty settles below 9,...

Forbes terms Patanjali&#039;s Acharya Balkrishna as 19th richest Indian
Companies

Forbes terms Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna as 19th ri...

Rail ecosystem can create 10 lakh jobs in a year: Piyush Goyal
Economy

Rail ecosystem can create 10 lakh jobs in a year: Piyush Go...

Gold price falls by Rs 225 to Rs 30,375 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price falls by Rs 225 to Rs 30,375 per ten grams

Housing sales fall 35% in 8 cities; supply dips 83%
Real Estate

Housing sales fall 35% in 8 cities; supply dips 83%

RCom scrapping merger plan with Aircel credit negative: Moody&#039;s
Companies

RCom scrapping merger plan with Aircel credit negative: Moo...

NCLT reserves order on Cyrus Mistry plea to transfer case
Companies

NCLT reserves order on Cyrus Mistry plea to transfer case

Companies

Mastercard open to acquisitions in India, to invest $800 mi...

Competition in telecom coming down, says Sunil Mittal
Companies

Competition in telecom coming down, says Sunil Mittal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video