Growing convergence between Japan and India has capacity to stimulate global economy: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the growing convergence between Japan and India on strategic and economic issues has capacity to stimulate the global economy.

In his address at the India-Japan Annual Summit here, Prime Minister Modi said, "With the strength of our friendship & trust, I invite more and more Japanese people and companies to come, live and work in India."

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 14, 2017

Modi further said that initiatives like the ease of doing business, Skill India or Make in India show that India is transforming, while also urging the Japanese business community to open the maximum number of Japanese restaurant chains in India.

Key Highlights of PM Modi's address



-With the strength of our friendship & trust, I invite more and more Japanese people and companies to come, live and work in India.

-The growing convergence between Japan and India on strategic and economic issues has capacity to stimulate the global economy.

-I have been saying that 21st Century is Asia’s Century. Today, Asia has emerged as the new centre of global growth.

-Japan can benefit tremendously with the size and scale of our potential & skilled hands that India offers.

-A series of administrative reforms have significantly improved the business sentiment in the country.

-As another novel initiative, the foundation has been laid for production of Lithium batteries for electric mobility.

-4 locations have been finalized for development of Japanese Industrial Townships in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu.

-Gujarat’s Industry and Government still cherish the fact that Japan became the first partner country in Vibrant Gujarat event.

-When I first visited Japan as CM of Gujarat, I had said that I want to see a mini Japan in Gujarat. Today that dream has come true.