close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Growth, inflation to trend higher in next 6-12 months: Nomura

Most MPC members voted for a rate cut in August owing to low inflation momentum and signs of weaker growth.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 14:19
Growth, inflation to trend higher in next 6-12 months: Nomura

New Delhi: Economic growth and inflation are expected to trend higher in the next 6-12 months and the Reserve Bank is likely to stay on a prolonged pause, says a Nomura report.

According to the Japanese financial services major, the MPC minutes suggest low inflation and growth concerns led to policy easing earlier this month, and going ahead the RBI is expected to stay on hold.

Most MPC members voted for a rate cut in August owing to low inflation momentum and signs of weaker growth. However, a neutral policy stance was retained owing to expectations of a higher inflation trajectory in coming days, the report noted.

According to Nomura, July inflation data confirmed that inflation troughed in June, and going ahead inflation is expected to see an uptrend due to rebound in vegetable prices. Moreover, GST has also resulted in a slightly faster pace of core inflation momentum.

"Most MPC members highlighted upside risks from the implementation of house rent allowance (HRA) increases, fiscal impulses such as farm loan waivers, proximity to 2019 elections, the recent uptick in inflation expectations, rising vegetable prices and the impact of GST," Nomura said.

The wholesale inflation rose sharply to 1.88 percent in July from 0.90 percent in June 2017, mainly on account of turnaround in prices of food articles, especially vegetables.

Retail inflation jumped to 2.36 percent in the month, chiefly driven by hardening of prices of sugar and confectionery items, pan, tobacco and intoxicants.

"In view of the recent data on inflation and the neutral bias of most MPC members, we expect the RBI to stay on hold in October likely with a 5-1 vote," the report said.

Nomura expects the GST-related activity disruption to also wane, and growth and inflation to trend higher in the next 6-12 months.

TAGS

economic growthInflationReserve BankNomuraIndia Inflation

From Zee News

Audi launches Design editions of SUV Q7, A6 sedan
Automobiles

Audi launches Design editions of SUV Q7, A6 sedan

Maruti Suzuki launches Ciaz S at Rs 9.39 lakh
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki launches Ciaz S at Rs 9.39 lakh

Markets

India's weight in MSCI EM index to rise in coming year...

Tata Tiago XTA launched at Rs 4.79 lakh
Automobiles

Tata Tiago XTA launched at Rs 4.79 lakh

HDFC Bank cuts rates on certain savings accounts to 3.5% from 4%
Personal Finance

HDFC Bank cuts rates on certain savings accounts to 3.5% fr...

ABB India to upgrade 20 sub-stations in Himachal Pradesh
Companies

ABB India to upgrade 20 sub-stations in Himachal Pradesh

Hyundai Motor to launch electric vehicle with 500 km range after 2021
Automobiles

Hyundai Motor to launch electric vehicle with 500 km range...

Puducherry back on aviation map; SpiceJet launches services to Hyderabad launched
Companies

Puducherry back on aviation map; SpiceJet launches services...

Sensex rises; Infosys buyback proposal lifts mood
Markets

Sensex rises; Infosys buyback proposal lifts mood

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video