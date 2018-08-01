हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GST collection

GST collections rise to Rs 96,483 crore in July

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of July up to 31st July, 2018 is 66 lakh.

GST collections rise to Rs 96,483 crore in July

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue mop-up rose to  Rs 96,483 crore in July from 95,610 crore in the previous month.

In May 2018, the collections from the GST were Rs 94,016 crore.

“The Total Gross GST Revenue collected in the month of July 2018 is Rs 96,483 crore of which CGST is Rs 15,877 crore, SGST is Rs 22,293 crore, IGST is Rs. 49,951 crore (including Rs. 24,852 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs. 8,362 crore (including Rs. 794 crore collected on imports). This is broadly on expected lines,” an official release said.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of July up to 31st July, 2018 is 66 lakh compared to GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of June up to 30th June, 2018 was 64.69 lakh.

Rs 3,899 crore has been released to the States as GST Compensation for the months of April-May, 2018, the release said.

Tags:
GST collectionJuly GST collectionGSTR filingGST return

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close