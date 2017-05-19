close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST compensation cess rates for different goods: Full list

The GST Council at the first day of the two-day meeting on Thursday broadly approved the rates of GST compensation cess to be levied on certain goods.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 14:05
GST compensation cess rates for different goods: Full list

New Delhi: The GST Council at the first day of the two-day meeting on Thursday broadly approved the rates of GST compensation cess to be levied on certain goods.

The cess would be levied over and above the peak GST rate of 28 percent.

GST rates on 1,205 items finalised: Check out the full list
MUST READ
GST rates on 1,205 items finalised: Check out the full list

Click below the link to know the cess rates item-wise

http://www.cbec.gov.in/resources//htdocs-cbec/gst/gst-compensation-cess-rates-18.05.2017.pdf

 

TAGS

GSTGST cess ratesGoods and Services TaxGST rolloutGST in IndiaGST CouncilArun Jaitley

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Sensex rises on GST push; makes 2nd weekly gain
Markets

Sensex rises on GST push; makes 2nd weekly gain

Telecom sector disappointed with 18% GST rates
Companies

Telecom sector disappointed with 18% GST rates

Gaursons to invest Rs 150 crore on luxury realty project in...
Real Estate

Gaursons to invest Rs 150 crore on luxury realty project in...

Zomato to reach out to 6.6 million users for security update
Companies

Zomato to reach out to 6.6 million users for security updat...

Mandatory Aadhaar: SC to hear all petitions on June 27
Economy

Mandatory Aadhaar: SC to hear all petitions on June 27

Gold price tops Rs 29,000-mark on risk-off sentiment
Bullion

Gold price tops Rs 29,000-mark on risk-off sentiment

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video