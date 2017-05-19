GST compensation cess rates for different goods: Full list

New Delhi: The GST Council at the first day of the two-day meeting on Thursday broadly approved the rates of GST compensation cess to be levied on certain goods.

The cess would be levied over and above the peak GST rate of 28 percent.

Click below the link to know the cess rates item-wise

http://www.cbec.gov.in/resources//htdocs-cbec/gst/gst-compensation-cess-rates-18.05.2017.pdf