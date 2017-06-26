close
GST could be studied in US B-schools: PM Modi

   


IANS| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 09:36
GST could be studied in US B-schools: PM Modi

Washington: The landmark Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will come into effect in India from July 1 could be a subject of study in US business schools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

"The implementation of the landmark initiative of GST could be a subject of studies in US business schools," Modi said while addressing American CEOs at a meeting here, according to a tweet by Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay.

"The whole world is looking at India. Seven thousand reforms alone have been done by the government for ease of business," Modi said, as per another tweet by Baglay.

Foreign investors too have been eagerly looking forward to the rollout of the single pan-India GST, which will replace the existing myriad central and state levies on both goods and services.

Modi's US visit: PM invites American CEOs to invest in India, says GST a game-changer
MUST READ
Modi's US visit: PM invites American CEOs to invest in India, says GST a game-changer

"Growth of India presents win-win partnership for India and US both. American companies have a great opportunity to contribute," a separate tweet quoted Modi as telling the CEOs.

The Indian Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the US capital, held a roundtable here with 21 top executives of American companies. Among those who attended were Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Mastercard President Ajay Banga.

