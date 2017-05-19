close
GST Council finalises rates: Here's what will become expensive and what will become cheaper

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 12:14
New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, comprising state finance ministers and headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, has finalised the rates on a host of items.

Making further progress on rolling out the GST by July 1, the Council decided the tax rates for 1,211 items, a majority kept at 18 percent.

Meat, fresh vegetables, honey, jaggery, prasadam, kumkum, bindi, pappad and contraceptives have been exempt from GST levy.

  • Small cars will be charged 1 percent cess on top of 28 percent tax
  • Mid-sized and luxury cars will attract cess of 15 percent on top of the peak rate
  • Aerated drinks have been put in the 28 percent bracket along with a cess of 12 percent
  • Pizza bread, sevaiya, condensed milk, frozen vegetables will attract 5 percent levy
  • GST on Coal has been brought down to 5 percent from the current tax incidence of 11.69 percent
  • oil, soaps and toothpaste will be charged GST of 18 percent instead of present 22-24
  • ACs and refrigerators will fall in the 28 percent tax slab
  • Life-saving drugs have been kept at 5 percent
  • All capital goods and all industrial intermediaries would attract 18 percent tax instead of 28 percent.
  • 'Mithai' or sweets will attract 5 percent levy.
  • Sugar, tea, coffee (barring instant coffee) and edible oil will attract the lowest tax rate of 5 percent
  • Frozen meat will attract a GST of 12 percent
  • Ayurvedic or homeopathy medicines, agarbatti, umbrella, electric vehicles and mobile phone manufacturing will be taxed at 12 percent
  • Pastries and cakes, pasta, ice cream and soups, instant food mixes, betel nut, vinegar and sharbat will attract 18 percent tax
  • 28 percent tax will be levied on chewing gum, chocolates, custard powder and waffles containing chocolate.

 

