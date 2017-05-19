GST Council finalises rates: Here's what will become expensive and what will become cheaper

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, comprising state finance ministers and headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, has finalised the rates on a host of items.

Making further progress on rolling out the GST by July 1, the Council decided the tax rates for 1,211 items, a majority kept at 18 percent.

Meat, fresh vegetables, honey, jaggery, prasadam, kumkum, bindi, pappad and contraceptives have been exempt from GST levy.

Here's a list of products that will become expensive and cheaper after the implementation of GST