GST Council forms panel to oversee technical glitches in filing returns

Hyderabad: The GST Council on Saturday formed a five-member ministerial panel to oversee the technical glitches that the tax filing portal was increasingly encountering.

The return filing date deadline of GSTR-1 for July, that was to end on Sunday, has also been extended by a month till October 10.

In view of taxpayers increasingly complaining about the GST portal not functioning properly which was posing difficulties for them in return filing, the issue was raised by states at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, state finance ministers said here.

"We have formed a five-member ministerial group to oversee technical issues. GSTR-1 has been extended till October 10," Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu told reporters here after the Council`s 21st meet.

Mauvin Godinho, Goa Finance Minister, said "The complaint came from certain states that GSTN was not working as envisaged. A committee will be formed by Council Chairman Arun Jaitley to oversee the GSTN functioning. Everything is being streamlined. They will make corrections and everything will start moving in two weeks` time."

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that no registration would be required for artisans having up to Rs 20 lakh turnover.