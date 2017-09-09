close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST Council forms panel to oversee technical glitches in filing returns

The return filing date deadline of GSTR-1 for July, that was to end on Sunday, has also been extended by a month till October 10.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 20:14
GST Council forms panel to oversee technical glitches in filing returns

Hyderabad: The GST Council on Saturday formed a five-member ministerial panel to oversee the technical glitches that the tax filing portal was increasingly encountering.

The return filing date deadline of GSTR-1 for July, that was to end on Sunday, has also been extended by a month till October 10.

In view of taxpayers increasingly complaining about the GST portal not functioning properly which was posing difficulties for them in return filing, the issue was raised by states at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, state finance ministers said here.

"We have formed a five-member ministerial group to oversee technical issues. GSTR-1 has been extended till October 10," Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu told reporters here after the Council`s 21st meet.

Mauvin Godinho, Goa Finance Minister, said "The complaint came from certain states that GSTN was not working as envisaged. A committee will be formed by Council Chairman Arun Jaitley to oversee the GSTN functioning. Everything is being streamlined. They will make corrections and everything will start moving in two weeks` time."

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that no registration would be required for artisans having up to Rs 20 lakh turnover.

TAGS

GST Council meetGSTGST CouncilGST roll outGST NetworkGSTN portalGST return filingGST online return filingGSTR forms

From Zee News

GST council meet successfully ended ; here are the major decisions taken
Economy

GST council meet successfully ended ; here are the major de...

30 items of mass consumption to cost less, GST cess to go up on SUVs, large cars
Economy

30 items of mass consumption to cost less, GST cess to go u...

Artisans with Rs 20 lakh turnover exempt from GST registration
Economy

Artisans with Rs 20 lakh turnover exempt from GST registrat...

Saudi says it&#039;s accelerating economic reforms, Aramco IPO on track
International Business

Saudi says it's accelerating economic reforms, Aramco...

Tata Motors launches Tigor XM sedan
Automobiles

Tata Motors launches Tigor XM sedan

CBI books 19 companies for sending over 400 crore abroad
Companies

CBI books 19 companies for sending over 400 crore abroad

Trump nominates Indian-American as economic diplomacy head
International Business

Trump nominates Indian-American as economic diplomacy head

Tata Motors union calls off four-day strike at Jamshedpur plant
Companies

Tata Motors union calls off four-day strike at Jamshedpur p...

ICICI Lombard IPO to be launched in market on September 15
Companies

ICICI Lombard IPO to be launched in market on September 15

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video