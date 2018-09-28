हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala cess proposal

GST council meet: Government to make committee to discuss the Kerala Cess proposal, says Jaitley

This committee will have members of North East, hill and coastal states.

GST council meet: Government to make committee to discuss the Kerala Cess proposal, says Jaitley

New Delhi: The government will make a 7-member committee to discuss the Kerala cess proposal, finance minister Arun Jaitley said at the 30th meeting of the all powerful GST Council.

This committee will have members of North East, hill and coastal states. Names of the committee members will be announced soon, Jaitley said.

Regarding the revenue shortfall in consuming North-east states, the FM said that a detailed presentation about revenue position took place. “It had been decided earlier that GST council secretary will visit revenue deficit states and analyse it. It was found that there's no revenue shortfall in N-E”, Jaitley added.

He said that Bihar has benefited from additional VAT. He said, “Bihar imposed additional VAT in 2015-16 when tax reduced due to the prohibition of alcohol. Taxation inflated by 27% as compared to the previous year. Bihar benefited from this aberration”.

Tags:
Kerala cess proposalArun JaitleyGST council meetingGST meetingGST revenue

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close