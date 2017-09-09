GST council meet successfully ended ; here are the major decisions taken

New Delhi: A crucial meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council took place on Saturday to discuss key issues relating to implementation of the new tax regime. Chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the 21st meeting of the GST Council was attended by finance ministers of states and GST Secretariat officials. After the second review meeting post the Goods and Services Tax roll out, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley briefed media about the GST council meeting.

Below are the key highlights from the GST council meeting.