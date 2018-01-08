GST council meeting: Digital camera, bio-diesel vehicles may get cheaper

New Delhi: In its next meeting, GST Council—the apex decision making body of the new indirect tax system—may relax tax slabs on digital camera, irrigation equipments and bio-diesel vehicles, Zee Media sources have said.

Currently digital camera and bio-diesel vehicles attract 28 percent GST rates while irrigation equipments come at 18 percent GST.

Sources have further said that the finance minstry has identified 6 irrigation equipments including pump set and pump pipes.

The GST Council will meet on January 18 in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi who heads the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Network, has asked the finance ministry to roll out glitch-free e-way bill mechanism.

The all-powerful GST Council had on December 16 decided to implement the e-way bill mechanism throughout the country

The e-way bill for inter-state movements will be implemented from February 1 and for intra-state movement from June 1. The official said states have been given the option of choosing when they want to implement the intra-state e-way bill between February 1 and June 1.

Government data has revealed that the revenue collected under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in October was Rs 95,131 crore and average revenue shortfall of states has come down to 17.6 percent

The government had collected Rs 93,141 crore revenue under the GST in September.

The average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4 percent and it has come down to 17.6 percent in October.