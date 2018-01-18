GST Council slashes rates on 29 items to zero per cent

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Thursday decided to slash rates on 29 items, mainly handicrafts, to zero per cent, according to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

He also said no decision has been taken on simplification of GST return filing.

"After 10 days, another meeting will be held through video-conferencing. The issue will be discussed then," Jaitley said coming out of the ongoing 25th GST Council meeting here.

He said rates of 49 other items have been rationalised.