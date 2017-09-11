close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST disputes to be less, but complicated, says L&S law firm

Classification of goods is a key element, which is set to decide incidence of GST. There are four slabs for both goods and services -- 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 18:58
GST disputes to be less, but complicated, says L&amp;S law firm

New Delhi: The number of legal disputes is expected to be less under the new GST regime than the earlier excise set-up, but would be more complicated -- mostly on goods classification, said a legal expert on indirect taxes.

The government has rolled out the new indirect tax regime -- the Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- from July 1.

"Early disputes are going to be related to procedures. The next round of disputes will be classification and I think that's going to be there for a long time," said L Badri Narayanan, partner, Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan, the country's leading law firm dealing in indirect taxes.

He said GST, which is being "branded" as an accounting job, will require a lot of legal brains once the issues relating to classification of goods start coming to the fore.

"We do not have enough lawyers looking at GST because it has been branded as if it is an accounting job rather than a legal job," said Narayanan.

Classification of goods is a key element, which is set to decide incidence of GST. There are four slabs for both goods and services -- 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

"I think primary role is that of a lawyer to help the industry understand what is GST and how it should be implemented," the tax expert said.

He further said that today accounting firms are saying they would help industry to comply with GST. "But according to me, it is a very small piece of GST," Narayanan said, adding that there are larger aspects that have a more significant bearing compared to an accounting aspect.

He felt that disputes would start surfacing in the next few months.

"But I do see the aspect of litigation in GST to be significantly lesser compared to the excise regime. But its going to be more complicated than what we had in excise," Narayanan added.

Pointing to the fact that GST has not been implemented smoothly everywhere, he said a number of notifications just before the date of implementation attest to this and the experts are still trying to understand their implications.

"Good thing is that the government is responsive in terms of giving you time and trying to clarify, bringing out some form of advisories. They are also listening to trade. They are happy to revise their stand based on what the trade is saying," Narayanan said.

TAGS

GST regimeGSTGST ratesGST roll outGST implementationGST trade

From Zee News

Airtel confusing TRAI regarding IUC: Reliance Jio
Companies

Airtel confusing TRAI regarding IUC: Reliance Jio

Amazon India creates 22,000 job opportunities in festive season
Companies

Amazon India creates 22,000 job opportunities in festive se...

M&amp;M likely to be most impacted due to GST cess hike: Jefferies
Economy

M&M likely to be most impacted due to GST cess hike: Je...

GJEPC hails GST council decision on rough diamond import
Economy

GJEPC hails GST council decision on rough diamond import

SIAM seeks cess exemption on 10-13 seater vehicles
Automobiles

SIAM seeks cess exemption on 10-13 seater vehicles

Fading Demonetisation impact, monsoon pushes up August car sales
Companies

Fading Demonetisation impact, monsoon pushes up August car...

Economy

We could have managed liquidity better: Raghuram Rajan

Sensex climbs 195 points, Nifty tops 10,000-level in closing trade
Markets

Sensex climbs 195 points, Nifty tops 10,000-level in closin...

Hyundai launches CNG variant of Xcent Prime at Rs 5.93 lakh
Automobiles

Hyundai launches CNG variant of Xcent Prime at Rs 5.93 lakh

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video