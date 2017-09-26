GST mop-up at Rs 90,669 crore in August

New Delhi: The collections under the goods and services tax (GST) in August slowed down to Rs 90,669 crore, government data revealed on Tuesday.

Of the tax collected, Rs 14,402 crore have come in as Central GST, Rs 21,067 crore as State GST and Rs 47,377 crore as Integrated GST, which is levied on inter-state movement of goods and imports and Rs 7,823 crore as compensation cess.

In the month of July, India's maiden GST - the new indirect tax regime that unifies over a dozen state and central taxes, including excise duty, service tax and VAT - collections hit Rs 92,283 crore, surpassing the target.

The last date for payment of GST as well as filing of GSTR 3B return for the month of August 2017 was 20th September, 2017.

The total number of tax payers who were required to file monthly returns for August 2017 is 68.20 lakhs, of which, as on 25th September, 2017, 37.63 lakh GSTR 3B returns have been filed.



The above figures do not include the GST to be paid by 10.24 lakh assessees who have opted for the composition scheme. Additionally, there are still a number of assessees who have not filed their return either for July or August, 2017.