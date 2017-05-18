close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST rates will bring cheer to industry, say experts

Tax rates cleared by the all powerful GST Council will bring cheer to the industry as prices of consumer products are likely to drop with the implementation of the new indirect tax regime from July 1, experts said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 22:49
GST rates will bring cheer to industry, say experts

New Delhi: Tax rates cleared by the all powerful GST Council will bring cheer to the industry as prices of consumer products are likely to drop with the implementation of the new indirect tax regime from July 1, experts said.

The GST Council, comprising state finance ministers and headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, today finalised the rates on a host of items.

"On rates, categorisation of several consumer products like soaps, toothpaste and hair oil under 18 per cent is good news and should see prices drop for consumers. Similarly, several food items such as edible oil, tea, coffee sugar etc have been kept at 5 per cent...Which would also bring cheer to the industry," said Pratik Jain, tax expert with PwC.

Overall, today's announcements were positive as it appears that the rate fitment has been done keeping in mind the intent of rationalizing the effect of inflation on account of GST, opined Rajeev Dimri of BMR & Associates LLP.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will subsume most of the indirect taxes and lead the country towards 'one tax one nation'.

In her comments, Saloni Roy of Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP said there is an expectation for a clear indication on whether the date of GST implementation continues as July 1, which is barely 42 days away.

V S Datey, Senior Consultant with Taxmann.Com said the rates announced are along expected lines.

"As government had already stated that they will not disturb the existing tax structure and they have kept their words, however it seems a lot of work is yet to be done," he said.

Tax Partner with EY India Suresh Nair said the Council has done a commendable job to have the rate fitment for 81 per cent of the commodities within and up to the 18 per cent GST rate slab.

Sudhir Singh of Marg ERP9+ said that the uncertainty on "how will a distributor avail input credit tax after GST implementation for the goods manufactured/ purchased is preventing traders from buying goods and is creating stagnancy in the market".

 

TAGS

GSTGST Counciltax ratesArun Jaitleytax regimeLLP

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Flipkart, Amazon see manifold growth during special sale
Companies

Flipkart, Amazon see manifold growth during special sale

Rail tickets likely to get costlier as ministry mulling to impose safety cess
Economy

Rail tickets likely to get costlier as ministry mulling to...

Power producers see tariffs coming down under GST regime
Economy

Power producers see tariffs coming down under GST regime

Cereals, hair oil, soaps to cost less in GST; cess on cars
Economy

Cereals, hair oil, soaps to cost less in GST; cess on cars

Consumers to pay less for common items under GST: Ram Vilas Paswan
Economy

Consumers to pay less for common items under GST: Ram Vilas...

India`s IT industry body slams mass layoff reports
Companies

India`s IT industry body slams mass layoff reports

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video