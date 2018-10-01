हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goods and Services Tax

GST Revenue collection for September crosses Rs 94,000 crore

The total revenue earned by central government after settlement in September is Rs 30,574 crore for CGST.

New Delhi: The combined Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected by union and state governments in September showed an uptick as compared to the previous month.

“The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2018 is Rs 94,442 crore of which CGST is Rs 15,318 crore, SGST is Rs 21,061 crore, IGST is Rs 50,070 crore (including Rs 25,308 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 7,993 crore (including Rs 769 crore collected on imports). The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of August up to 30th September, 2018 is 67 lakh,” an official release said.

The total revenue earned by central government and the state governments after settlement in the month of September, 2018 is Rs 30,574 crore for CGST and Rs 35,015 crore for the SGST.

The revenues collected in September, 2018 of Rs 94,442 crore shows an upward trend as compared to August, 2018 collection of Rs 93,690 crore.

