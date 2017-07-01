'GST roll-out will create one lakh jobs in next three months'

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) will create one lakh jobs in the next three months.

"GST will have a lot of benefits not only for the economy....It is expected that with GST's implementation, as many as one lakh new jobs will be created in the next three months. It is also estimated that around 60,000 jobs will be created in the accountancy field," he said at a press conference here.

Terming the roll-out of the new tax regime as a historic moment, Dattatreya said the Union Finance Ministry in association with various institutions conducted 1,118 workshops on GST in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for traders and the general public in the last six months.

With abolition of border check-posts, GST will ensure that inter-state movement of goods is not delayed, he said.

It will also boost the GDP growth from seven per cent to nine percent, and curb inflation by bringing down prices of essential commodities, the minister said.

Dattatreya also slammed the Congress and the Left parties for not remaining present for the GST launch function in Parliament's central hall Friday night.