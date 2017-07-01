close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'GST roll-out will create one lakh jobs in next three months'

With abolition of border check-posts, GST will ensure that inter-state movement of goods is not delayed.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 20:03
&#039;GST roll-out will create one lakh jobs in next three months&#039;

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) will create one lakh jobs in the next three months.

"GST will have a lot of benefits not only for the economy....It is expected that with GST's implementation, as many as one lakh new jobs will be created in the next three months. It is also estimated that around 60,000 jobs will be created in the accountancy field," he said at a press conference here.

Terming the roll-out of the new tax regime as a historic moment, Dattatreya said the Union Finance Ministry in association with various institutions conducted 1,118 workshops on GST in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for traders and the general public in the last six months.

With abolition of border check-posts, GST will ensure that inter-state movement of goods is not delayed, he said.

It will also boost the GDP growth from seven per cent to nine percent, and curb inflation by bringing down prices of essential commodities, the minister said.

Dattatreya also slammed the Congress and the Left parties for not remaining present for the GST launch function in Parliament's central hall Friday night. 

TAGS

Union minister Bandaru DattatreyaNew tax regimeGDP growthGST launch functionState for Labour and EmploymentImplementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST)

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

IMF to participate for &#039;last time&#039; in Greek bailout: Schaeuble
International Business

IMF to participate for 'last time' in Greek bailo...

E-commerce players offer &#039;&#039;GST bonanza discount&#039;&#039;
Markets

E-commerce players offer ''GST bonanza discount...

Central Railways starts digital transaction facility at 15 stations
Technology

Central Railways starts digital transaction facility at 15...

GST: Steel sector to witness more organised form of business
Companies

GST: Steel sector to witness more organised form of busines...

Tractor components GST rate cut to give relief to farmers: TMA
Companies

Tractor components GST rate cut to give relief to farmers:...

Companies

GST is a social reform too: SBI Chairman

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video