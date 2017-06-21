close
GST rollout: Govt launches webpage to facilitate IT, electronic goods taxpayers

In order to ensure preparedness for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out from July 1, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has launched a dedicated webpage for facilitating taxpayers with regard to addressing issues related to IT services and electronic goods.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 17:17
New Delhi: In order to ensure preparedness for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out from July 1, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has launched a dedicated webpage for facilitating taxpayers with regard to addressing issues related to IT services and electronic goods.

"The webpage can be accessed through ministry`s web portal http://meity.gov.in/. Individuals, companies and entrepreneurs in IT and electronics sector can visit the webpage for sector-specific information," an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The web page also enables filing of grievances in relation to implementation of GST, it added.

