close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST rollout: Special programme in Parliament on June 30 midnight; President to unveil India's new tax regime on July 1

The much awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be launched from mid-night of June 30-July 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 12:34
GST rollout: Special programme in Parliament on June 30 midnight; President to unveil India&#039;s new tax regime on July 1

New Delhi: The much awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be launched from mid-night of June 30-July 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.

The GST launch function will be held at Central Hall of Parliament wherein MPs, CMs and state finance ministers are being invited, Jaitley said.

GST to rollout on July 1, return filing rules relaxed for July-August
MUST READ
GST to rollout on July 1, return filing rules relaxed for July-August

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker and former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda will be among those who will attend the special event. They will be on dais for GST launch.

President Mukherjee will unveil India's new tax regime on July 1, Jaitley added.

“Over medium to long term, revenues of centre, states will grow; size of formal economy to grow too,” Jaitley said.

“In short term, there will be some challenges in switchover to GST,” he added

On being asked if certain states were not ready for roll out, Jaitley said, “We had been saying GST will be rolled out by July 1, nobody had any business not to be ready.”

The finance minister also said that anti-profiteering clause in GST is a deterrent which is not intended to be used unless forced to.

With PTI Inputs

 

TAGS

Arun JaitleyGSTGoods and Services TaxGST roll-outGST July 1 roll outindirectIndia tax reformGST challenges

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

International Business

Airbag maker Takata dives 20% on bankruptcy fears

RIL&#039;s KGD6 investment to up its regulatory exposure: Moody&#039;s
Companies

RIL's KGD6 investment to up its regulatory exposure: M...

Barclays, former bosses, charged over 2008 Qatar fundraising
International Business

Barclays, former bosses, charged over 2008 Qatar fundraisin...

ISB students get 1113 job offers; Rs 22 lakh average salary
Companies

ISB students get 1113 job offers; Rs 22 lakh average salary

Companies

Top Chinese firm signs MoU with Adani group to invest $300...

Online banking security incidents come with $1.8 mn price tag for banks
Personal Finance

Online banking security incidents come with $1.8 mn price t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video