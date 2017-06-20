close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST rollout to be historic, will set an example for the world: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 as "historic" and said that the world will witness how political parties of various ideological hues came together to usher in this major reform.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 20:20
GST rollout to be historic, will set an example for the world: PM Narendra Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 as "historic" and said that the world will witness how political parties of various ideological hues came together to usher in this major reform.

"Roll out of the GST from July 1 will be historic. It will set an example for the world," the prime minister said.

He was addressing a gathering at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) here.

Modi said that he was grateful to all those who had contributed towards the formation of a consensus over the tax reform.

Govt notifies 18 sections, 2 rules for GST
MUST READ
Govt notifies 18 sections, 2 rules for GST

 

I am grateful to all the Vidhan Sabhas, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and political parties, Modi said.

"The world will witness a transformation (in India) and how all the political parties of different ideologies united for the implementation of the GST," he said.

GST, which was originally planned to be implemented from April 1, was deferred by three months. It will be launched at a grand function in the historic Central Hall of Parliament on the midnight of June 30.

The biggest tax reform since Independence will gradually re-shape India's business landscape by making the country an easier place to do business in and would bring down barriers between 30 states.

GST rollout: Modi govt all set to ring in India's biggest tax reform at stroke of June 30 mid-night
MUST READ
GST rollout: Modi govt all set to ring in India's biggest tax reform at stroke of June 30 mid-night

 

It would unify the USD 2 trillion Indian economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market.

GST over the medium to long term is expected to lead to higher revenues for the Centre and the states while also increasing the size of the economy and having a positive impact on the GDP.

It is also expected to check tax evasion and in the long run due to a rise in number of the assesses.

TAGS

GSTGST rolloutGoods and Services TaxIndia's new tax regimeIndia's biggest tax reformNarendra ModiPM Modi

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

With rural focus, Honda launches new scooter Cliq at Rs 42,499
Automobiles

With rural focus, Honda launches new scooter Cliq at Rs 42,...

Economy

Govt notifies 18 sections, 2 rules for GST

Don&#039;t share RTI applicants&#039; Aadhaar details: Govt to all depts
Economy

Don't share RTI applicants' Aadhaar details: Govt...

Airtel, Vodafone needle Trai on network tests; Jio says non-issue
Companies

Airtel, Vodafone needle Trai on network tests; Jio says non...

Paytm introduces zero cancellation-handling fees for flight tickets
Companies

Paytm introduces zero cancellation-handling fees for flight...

Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 80/quintal, pulses by up to Rs 400/quintal
Economy

Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 80/quintal, pulses by up to Rs 4...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video