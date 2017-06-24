GST software by Count Magic.Com to integrate BHIM, UPI

New Delhi: Count Magic.Com has integrated digital payments apps - BHIM and UPI, with its GST billing software.

The software removes all bottlenecks for acceptance of digital payments.

Customers can now make digital payments with zero transaction cost with full security and transparency, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

"The software will help generate GST enabled bills, send it via SMS to the customer with pay icon. The customer has to only once complete payment via BHIM and UPI apps," it added.

Count Magic is a GST billing platform, which aims at helping all businesses to meet GST requirements.

